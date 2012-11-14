WASHINGTON Nov 14 MF Global's collapse and the
loss of an estimated $1.6 billion in customer money was
triggered by former CEO Jon Corzine's poor management decisions
and lax protections for customer funds, a congressional
investigation has determined.
The findings of the House Financial Services Subcommittee on
Oversight will be spelled out in a report to be released on
Thursday.
In a preview of the report, the panel's chairman, Rep. Randy
Neugebauer, said on Wednesday the evidence unearthed by the
committee puts the blame squarely on Corzine, who has denied any
wrongdoing.
"The responsibility for failing to maintain the systems and
controls necessary to protect customer funds rests with
Corzine," the report says. "This failure represents a
dereliction of his duty as MF Global's chairman and CEO."