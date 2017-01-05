BRIEF-Court approves Regnon's restructuring plan
* INFORMED ON MONDAY THAT COURT IN KATOWICE APPROVED ITS RESTRUCTURING PLAN
Jan 5 Jon Corzine has agreed to pay a $5 million civil fine to settle a lawsuit by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission over the 2011 collapse of the former New Jersey governor's brokerage, MF Global Holdings Ltd.
The settlement was disclosed in a Thursday filing with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan. Corzine also agreed to never again work for a futures commission merchant, or register with the CFTC in any capacity.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)
* SAYS COURT RECEIVES APPLICATION FOR COMPANY BANKRUPTCY Source text: http://bit.ly/2reG5AF Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)