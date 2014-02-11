By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 11 A federal judge on Tuesday
allowed a lawsuit to move forward that seeks to hold former MF
Global Holdings Ltd Chief Executive Officer Jon Corzine and
other executives responsible for the brokerage's collapse.
U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero said that it was
reasonable to infer someone "did something wrong to set in
motion such an extraordinary chain of events causing such
extensive harm to so many people and interests."
But the judge also called the litigation "wasteful and
rancorous" and chastised the parties for failing to come
together to resolve the matter "in a just and efficient way."
The judge also chided lawyers for the customers for filing
claims that "fly in the face of clear precedent." He dismissed
parts of the lawsuit, including claims pending against
accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.
A lawyer for Corzine, a former New Jersey governor and U.S.
senator as well as a former co-chair of Goldman Sachs & Co, did
not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The ruling was the latest by the judge that refused to
dismiss a lawsuit over the 2011 collapse of MF Global, which
left about $1.6 billion of customer funds missing and was one of
the 10 largest bankruptcies in U.S. history.
Last month, Marrero refused to dismiss a lawsuit by the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission accusing Corzine and former
Assistant Treasurer Edith O'Brien of illegally transferring
money out of customer accounts to stem losses from big bets on
European sovereign debt.
The judge similarly in November allowed investors in MF
Global to move forward with a lawsuit against Corzine, other
executives and several banks related to their alleged role in
the futures brokerage's collapse.
The latest ruling came in a lawsuit filed in 2011 by former
customers of broker-dealer MF Global Inc accusing officials at
the brokerage of violating the Commodity Exchange Act and New
York state law.
The lawsuit also accused PwC of failing to adequately audit
MF Global's internal controls over customer funds.
In his ruling, Marerro dismissed claims that Corzine and
O'Brien engaged in direct violation of the Commodity Exchange
Act but allowed the plaintiffs to pursue claims against the
executives for aiding and abetting violations of the law.
He also dismissed some state law claims asserted in the
lawsuit against the defendants. But Marrero declined to dismiss
other claims against the executives including claims of breach
of fiduciary duty, negligence, and tortuous interference with
contract and business advantage.
The judge also dismissed the claims against PwC, saying the
plaintiffs had failed to allege any direct "linking conduct"
between the customers and the accounting firm.
Despite the narrowing of the lawsuit, Andrew Entwistle, a
lawyer at the law firm Entwistle & Cappucci who is representing
the customers, welcomed the decision.
"We are pleased that the customer-specific claims against
the core bad actors here, including Mr. Corzine, have been
upheld and we are reviewing the other aspects of the court's
decision as Judge Marerro invited us to do," Entwistle said.
An attorney for O'Brien did not immediately respond to a
request for comment. A spokesman for PwC had no immediate
comment.
The ruling comes after prior settlements in the litigation.
Last year, JPMorgan Chase & Co agreed to a $546 million
settlement to resolve claims by MF Global's trustee and
customers in the class action.
Exchange operator CME Group Inc has meanwhile agreed
to pay $14.5 million to resolve customer claims in the class
action. A hearing for final approval of the settlement is
scheduled for March 14.
The case is Deangelis v. Corzine, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 11-07866.