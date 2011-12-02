* House committee mulls subpoena concerning MF Global

* Ex-MF Global CEO Corzine is target -- WSJ

* MF Global filed for bankruptcy Oct. 31

Dec 1 A U.S. Congressional committee will consider issuing a subpoena related to the MF Global Holdings Ltd bankruptcy, and a published report said the target is the futures brokerage's former chief executive, Jon Corzine.

The House Agriculture Committee has scheduled a Dec. 8 hearing to examine the bankruptcy. In a statement late Thursday, it said it will meet on Friday "to consider the issuance of a subpoena to compel the attendance of a witness at the subsequent hearing to examine the MF Global bankruptcy."

Citing people familiar with the meeting, The Wall Street Journal said the committee is considering a subpoena for Corzine. A lawyer for Corzine did not immediately respond to a request after market hours for comment.

Frank Lucas, an Oklahoma Republican who chairs the House committee, in a statement did not refer to Corzine by name, but said the committee has not received confirmation that all witnesses it invited will attend.

He said it is critical that the committee examine all facts and circumstances that led to MF Global's Oct. 31 bankruptcy, and subsequent efforts to recover customers' money.

Corzine is a former New Jersey governor and chief at Goldman Sachs Group Inc . He resigned from MF Global on Nov. 4 after making a big bet on European sovereign debt that led to the brokerage's bankruptcy.

Federal investigators, including from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, are probing the estimated hundreds of millions of dollars missing from MF Global customer accounts.

The Senate Agriculture Committee has asked Corzine to testify at its own hearing on Dec. 13, and a House Financial Services subcommittee has asked him to testify two days later.