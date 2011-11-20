* Even after transfers, more than $3 billion still frozen
* Customers with both trades and cash on account lose out
* Fury that so much money being held back
* Third transfer planned to "true up" all clients to 60pct
By David Sheppard and Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK, Nov 20 Three weeks after MF Global's
MFGLQ.PK collapsed, furious former customers are still
fighting for access to billions of dollars as they question why
as much as two-thirds of their money is still frozen.
While authorities have touted the fact that they are
returning 60 percent of the collateral and cash that had been
frozen in the wake of the broker's Oct. 31 bankruptcy, a closer
look shows that in fact only about 40 percent of customers'
total funds have been authorized for release so far.
The remainder, more than $3 billion, ostensibly remains on
hand to cover a shortfall originally estimated by MF Global to
regulators at just $600 million.
Because the bankruptcy trustee, regulators and exchanges
have made no comment on the missing funds in weeks -- and have
given no information as to how much cash they are retaining --
customers are left guessing exactly how much might end up in
the creditors' process of the bankruptcy.
After weeks of intense lobbying by customers and exchanges,
trustee James Giddens last week won court approval to release
another $520 million in funds from MF Global accounts that
contained only cash as of Oct. 31.
But that has still left thousands of customers in an
uproar. Clients who had a mix of cash and trading positions
have yet to see a dime of their excess funds, they say. The
trustee is planning a third cash transfer to cover these
clients, but no timing for that tranche has been announced.
"The whole process is a mess," said Jason Skole, a private
investor who had invested $200,000 at the start of this year in
a small hedge fund who traded through MF Global MFGLQ.PK.
"Those who had just cash positions will get some of their
money. All I've got is 60 percent of the small amount of
collateral I had backing trades," he said. He says around
$185,000 of his money is still frozen at the bankrupt firm.
MONEY TRAIL
The tale of the customer's funds goes like this. On Oct.
31, exchange operator CME Group (CME.O) estimated in a court
filing that there was a "requirement" of some $5.5 billion in
segregated customer funds -- including, presumably, the missing
funds that could not be immediately located.
Over the following weeks, while authorities poured over
sloppy and haphazard records, the trustee identified two pools
of money that could be partly returned to customers.
The first was $2.5 billion in collateral that was being
used as margin to cover existing trades. Those trading
positions were transferred to new brokers along with 60 percent
of the value of the collateral, or about $1.55 billion.
The second was $869 million that was left in MF Global
accounts that contained nothing but cash -- either because
customers had liquidated all their trades before Oct. 31, or
because they simply had no positions open as it failed. The
bankruptcy court ruled last week that those account holders
would also get back 60 percent, or about $520 million.
Those two pools of funds only account for about $3.4
billion of the original total $5.5 billion. The customers whose
accounts hold that remaining $2-plus billion have never been
explicitly identified, or told when they will get their funds.
It's clear that some cash is being held back in order to
cover the missing money that regulators say MF Global may have
taken from customer accounts, an unprecedented violation of one
of the fundamental tenets of commodity brokers.
What has not been clear is why officials have declined to
be more specific about how much money they believe should be in
those accounts, regardless of what is missing.
"...The Trustee should publish a report showing how much
funds have been accounted for, how much has been distributed
and how much he is still holding," said Ronald Filler, director
of the Center on Financial Services Law at New York Law
School.
"Once the accounting nears completion, one would hope that
another 20 percent or more will soon be distributed, leaving an
adequate amount to cushion any shortfall. If the Trustee holds
on to the remaining 40 percent without explanation, then one
could possibly presume that the shortfall may be greater than
$600 million. Let's hope not."
One answer became clearer on Friday: Some, perhaps most, of
those unexplained funds are being held by customers who had
both open trades and large sums of money on account at the
stricken brokerage, ex-MF Global customers said. While these
customers have been reunited with their open trades, their cash
is still frozen.
The result? More than $3.3 billion or 60 percent of total
customer funds at the time of the bankruptcy are still frozen.
Kent Jarrell, a spokesman for bankruptcy trustee James
Giddens, said in a statement they were working on a third bulk
transfer to "true up" the value of distributions so that all
former customers get 60 percent of their net equity, but said
they could not guarantee all customers would be made whole.
"At present, the assets the Trustee has control of in
commodities segregation are substantially less than the
estimated allowed commodities claims," Jarrell said.
"There is no assurance of a 100 percent return."
CME Group referred all questions to the trustee.
MOUNTING ANGER
While customers were initially outraged at the thought that
MF Global had tapped into their segregated funds, that rage has
increasingly been targeted at the trustee and the bankruptcy
court for the handling of an unprecedented collapse.
"The (bankruptcy) Trustee is creating new protected classes
within a pool of segregated customer assets," said John Roe, a
spokesman for the Commodity Customer Coalition, a group
lobbying for the speedy release of funds representing 7,000
former MF Global customers.
"(This) has dangerous implications in future Future
Commission Merchant (FCM) bankruptcies. How is this in the
interests of customers, FCMs, bankruptcy creditors or the
system as a whole?"
It is still unclear what happened to the $600 million of
customer funds unaccounted for since MF Global's Chapter 11
filing, and whether MF Global might have illegally mixed
customer funds with its own or used them for its own
proprietary trading.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission, federal
prosecutors and the Securities and Exchange Commission are all
investigating the bankruptcy.
