March 15 The trustee liquidating MF
Global's broker-dealer is asking a bankruptcy court
for permission to distribute $600 million to U.S. exchange
customers whose accounts were frozen when the futures brokerage
went bankrupt.
In court papers filed on Thursday, trustee James Giddens
said he would also seek to distribute as much as $50 million to
customers who traded on foreign exchanges, and $35 million to
some customers who hold physical property such as gold bars.
U.S. customers have already received payouts of about 72
percent of the value of their accounts, but foreign exchange
customers have received no recovery.
The broker-dealer's parent, MF Global Holdings Ltd, went
bankrupt on Oct. 31.