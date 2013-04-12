* U.S. Trustee objects to $1.85 million of $14 million in
fees sought
* Professional fees are major priority for bankruptcy
regulator
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, April 11 The Department of Justice is
objecting to about $1.85 million in professional fees in MF
Global's wind-down, including more than $500,000 for
the primary law firm that represents bankruptcy trustee Louis
Freeh.
The U.S. Trustee Program, the DOJ's bankruptcy watchdog,
lodged court papers on Thursday criticizing compensation
applications from a slew of professionals for entries like vague
time records, travel expenses and meal charges.
In total, eight firms sought about $14 million in interim
fees for work done between Oct. 1 and Jan. 31. That includes
about $4 million from Morrison & Foerster, the law firm
representing Louis Freeh, the former FBI chief and trustee in
charge of winding down MF Global's estate.
The DOJ objected to about $503,000 of the firm's fees and
expenses, complaining of messy time records and high charges for
trainees not yet admitted to practice law. Morrison & Foerster
partner Brett Miller had no immediate comment.
The U.S. Trustee commonly objects to professional fees
because the more money advisers make, the less is available to
repay creditors. The issue has been even hotter lately, with the
U.S. Trustee planning to launch new guidelines that increase
disclosure requirements for compensation requests.
Money matters are especially sensitive in MF Global because
the case became a political firestorm after regulators
discovered that the commodities broker had misappropriated money
in the accounts of trader customers, leading to a shortfall in
customer accounts. Customers are expected to eventually recover
all of their money.
Run by former New Jersey Governor Jon Corzine, MF Global is
liquidating after filing for bankruptcy in 2011 when investors
were spooked by its exposure to European sovereign debt. Its
creditor payback plan was approved last week in U.S. Bankruptcy
Court in Manhattan.
Other firms advising Freeh as well as MF Global creditors,
including Pepper Hamilton LLP and Proskauer Rose LLP, also drew
objections from the U.S. Trustee on Thursday to fee
applications.
The Trustee's largest gripe was with Capstone Advisory
Group, financial adviser to MF Global's creditors' committee.
The Trustee took issue with about $541,000 of Capstone's roughly
$2 million application, citing vague time records and too many
attendees present at routine meetings.
A spokeswoman of Capstone could not immediately be reached.
The firm earlier this year was in hot water with the U.S.
Trustee in a different case -- the bankruptcy of investment
management firm GSC Group Inc -- where it settled allegations of
covering up potential conflicts of interest with one of its
contractors.
The case is In re MF Global Holdings Ltd, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-15059