WASHINGTON, March 26 The general counsel of
bankrupt futures brokerage MF Global will tell
lawmakers she was not aware of the seriousness of a shortfall in
customer accounts until the firm's final hours.
Laurie Ferber, in prepared testimony to be delivered on
Wednesday, also said she resisted having an MF Global Holdings
Inc employee sign off on a document assuring JPMorgan Chase & Co
that fund transfers were proper because the request was
too broad.
Ferber is due to testify before a House Financial Services
Committee, which is holding its third hearing into the collapse
of the firm on Oct. 31 and the ongoing search for roughly $1
billion in missing customer money.
Ferber, who has not previously spoken publicly about the
firm's chaotic final days, will appear alongside other
executives, including Chief Financial Officer Henri Steenkamp,
Assistant Treasurer Edith O'Brien and Christine Serwinski, MF
Global's chief financial officer for North America.
Diane Genova, deputy general counsel for JPMorgan, is also
due to testify.
In her prepared remarks released on Monday, Ferber said she
was copied on emails on Oct. 30 that indicated there was a
shortfall in customer accounts estimated at anywhere from $3
million to $952 million.
"I do not recall when I saw these emails, but I understood
that the finance team was looking for an adjustment and support
to eliminate the deficit," Ferber said.
She said she did not learn until shortly before midnight on
Oct. 30 that the firm might not be able to reconcile the
segregated customer accounts.
Ferber did not speculate on why there was a shortfall.
MF Global filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 31 after investors
and customers became rattled over the firm's $6.3 billion bet on
European sovereign debt.
The ensuing search for missing money has sent reverberations
through the farm belt and trading floors and has attracted the
attention of the FBI and federal prosecutors.
Congressional and regulatory officials have been
investigating whether customer funds were improperly transferred
as the firm desperately searched for cash and what executives
knew about the status of various accounts.
No one has been formally charged with any wrongdoing.
Ferber also testified about JPMorgan's request regarding two
transfers: a $200 million transfer from an MF Global customer
account to a house account on MF Global's broker-dealer side and
a $175 million transfer from that house account to an MF Global
account at JPMorgan in London.
She said that on Oct. 28, former MF Global Chief Executive
Jon Corzine asked her to review a compliance certificate that
JPMorgan Chase had requested concerning those wire transfers.
Ferber said the request covered all transfers made by MF
Global - past, present and future.
"Although I had no reason to believe that any non-compliant
transfers from segregated accounts had occurred or would occur,
I did not think that any individual officer or employee should
be asked to issue such a broad certificate unless that employee
personally had handled all such transfers or was able to review
all the transactions within the available timeframe. I also
questioned the propriety of such an affirmative representation
about future events," Ferber said.
Ferber said she then worked with JPMorgan lawyers to narrow
the request. She said it was narrowed to her satisfaction on
Oct. 29 and that she turned over the matter to an unnamed
colleague in MF Global's legal department.
She did not recall further involvement in the issue.
Much of the debate about MF Global has been about whether
Corzine knew of any misuse of customer funds.
On Friday, congressional investigators released details of
emails from just before the firm's collapse that indicated
Corzine gave direct instructions to cover the JPMorgan account
overdraft.
Steven Goldberg, a spokesman for Corzine, said on Friday
Corzine has testified before Congress that he asked that the
JPMorgan overdraft be corrected, but never gave any instructions
to misuse customer funds.