WASHINGTON Dec 8 MF Global was not
fully candid with U.S. brokerage regulators in 2010 when the
firm was asked about its exposure to European sovereign debt, a
top regulator said on Thursday.
Steve Luparello, vice chairman of the Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority, said in prepared testimony before the
House Agriculture Committee on Thursday that FINRA had reached
out to MF Global, but the firm indicated in late September 2010
that it "did not have any such positions" in European sovereign
debt.
"We later learned that the firm began entering into
transactions that carried European debt exposure in
mid-September 2010," he said. "While the firm's response was
consistent with GAAP accounting rules that repo-to-maturity
(RTM) transactions are treated as a sale for accounting
purposes, the lack of a complete response delayed us in
detecting the firm's exposure."
Market fears over MF Global's exposure to European
sovereign debt contributed to its demise in late October this
year. It filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 31 after a sudden
discovery that hundreds of millions of dollars in customer
funds were missing. FINRA was the first of MF Global's several
regulators to spot problems at the firm in late May of this
year.