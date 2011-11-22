FOR TRADERS OR PROFIT?

And yet many traders still look to the CME Group to make it right somehow, a sentiment that dates back more than a century to the CME's roots as the Chicago Butter and Egg Board. Until its listing in 2002, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange was run as a member-owned club, providing a degree of comfort to traders that the exchange had their best interests at heart.

But as big money hedge funds replaced traders as its main constituency, the CME focused on boosting profits, buying first the Chicago Board of Trade in 2007 and the New York Mercantile Exchange the following year, even as exchange members complained loudly they were being short-changed by the deals.

CME executives regularly emphasize they are bound to put their "fiduciary duty" to shareholders above any loyalty to their members and Chicago, promising this year they will leave the city -- the home of many of their traders -- unless the state reverses a tax hike made earlier this year.

That shift in allegiance may be fueling criticism from market participants.

Some said the handling of position transfers after MF Global's bankruptcy, a significant but not unprecedented undertaking, was flawed. Certain accounts, particularly those with many options positions, were transferred with the wrong amount of collateral.

"They didn't seem to understand what short/long option value means and how you net them out. We couldn't believe it," said one senior executive with a major futures commission merchant. "Criticism is starting to surface of the CME leaders. It's really hurting the credibility of the exchange."

That view is certainly playing out in southern Minnesota at Belshan's grain elevator business. "Maybe CME is to blame because they've been trying to increase volume," he said. "The more they trade the more money they make."

John Damgard, president of the Futures Industry Association, said the market will have to spend "a long time winning back customer confidence."

"I have full confidence that we will do that. The growth of the markets proved how incredibly valuable these instruments have become. It's just that now there are questions like: if it can happen at MF Global, can it happen some place else?"

ALTERNATIVES EMERGING

But now, with the advent of new securities products that often mimic commodity prices, traders do have some choice.

If you don't want to trade the CME's COMEX gold futures contract, for example, you can always trade the SPDR GLD, the world's biggest physically-backed gold contract. Crude oil, corn and copper also boast ETFs that trade like stocks -- and, more importantly, offer better guarantees.

Unlike securities investors or bank depositors, futures customers generally have no federal insurance when their broker goes bust.

The Securities Investor Protection Corp, a broker-funded insurance vehicle, has authority to use its own funds to pay back securities customers up to $500,000 per account when brokerages fail -- an attractive proposition for speculators.

After the tech stock bubble burst a decade ago, equity traders turned to the Chicago futures pit to trade the e-Mini CME contract, essentially a scaled-down version of the S&P 500 futures.

Futures trading boomed, rising three-fold since 2004.

While the e-Mini contracts are still the preferred product due to their liquidity and tight spreads, some traders are already looking to step up ETF activity, says John Lothian, a noted Chicago trading advisor and commentator.

"This MF Global issue has the potential, depending upon how it all plays out, to be a similar milestone," said Lothian.

One measure that might forestall such a switch is now gaining currency: the creation of a SIPC-like fund that will extend insurance coverage to commodity accounts, protecting everyone from farmers to day traders.

Similar insurance systems already exist in several states, designed to help farmers in case their elevator goes bankrupt, says Christopher Hurt, an agricultural economist at Purdue University in Indiana.

Whether that occurs or not, it is clear to most that something will need to be done to restore trust.

"The elevators and farmers, through no fault of their own, got caught up in this (mess)," said Bob Zelenka, executive director of the Minnesota Grain and Feed Association that's been fielding distress calls from farmers and brokers. (Reporting by Philip Shishkin and Bob Burgdorfer; Additional reporting by Jeanine Prezioso and Jonathan Spicer in New York, K.T. Arasu and Ann Saphir in Chicago; Editing by Edward Tobin, Jonathan Leff and Tim Dobbyn)