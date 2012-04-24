By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, April 23 The trustee for failed
commodities brokerage MF Global Inc plans to tell a
Congressional committee on Tuesday he supports civil fines for
executives when their commodities brokerages lose customer
money, even without proof they knowingly broke rules.
James Giddens said MF's collapse was due in part to lack of
supervision, according to a copy of his planned testimony to
the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing & Urban Affairs,
obtained by Reuters.
Giddens is the trustee tasked with recovering as much money
as possible for former MF Global customers. The company
collapsed in October after revealing exposure to risky European
debt and with a huge shortfall in client accounts.
According to a February report from Giddens, the estimated
$1.6 billion shortfall resulted from MF Global workers
commingling customer funds with the firm's own cash, a violation
of a rule segregating client money from corporate assets.
While investigators have not yet brought charges alleging
criminal intent, civil fines do not require intent.
"Where there is a shortfall in customer funds, Congress
should consider making the officers and directors of the company
accountable and personally and civilly liable for their
certifications," Giddens' testimony says.
Giddens has said separately he may bring civil lawsuits
against executives for breach of fiduciary duty and other
alleged violations.
According to his testimony, the trustee will also say he
supports a rule change that would require commodities brokers to
hold an excess of customer funds in segregation in case of
emergency.
Such a rule "could help ensure that there is a sufficient
cushion at all times," according to the testimony.
Giddens also supports setting up a protection fund for
commodities customers, similar to the Securities Investor
Protection Corp, an industry-funded insurance program to protect
customers of failed securities firms.
It could be generally affordable as most commodities traders
hold small accounts, Giddens' testimony says.
"The liquidation of MF Global Inc. would have played out
differently had there been even a modest protection fund for
commodities customers," the testimony says.
Giddens and several regulators, including Commodity Futures
Trading Commissioner Jill Sommers and CME Group Inc Executive
Chairman Terrence Duffy, are testifying on Capitol Hill on
Tuesday.
Louis Freeh, the trustee in charge of recovering money for
creditors of MF Global's parent company, is also slated to
testify.
Giddens plans to push support for an idea to require
commodities brokers to segregate the funds of clients who trade
on foreign exchanges, and a rule that would require commodities
traders to meet certain suitability requirements, according to
testimony.