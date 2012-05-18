* JPMorgan to return "excess collateral" to broker-dealer
* Trustee Giddens says still may have legal claims against
JPMorgan
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, May 18 JPMorgan Chase & Co,
under scrutiny for its ties to collapsed commodities firm MF
Global, will return $168 million to the estate of MF's
broker-dealer, the estate's trustee announced on Fr iday.
James Giddens, tasked with winding down the estate and
recovering as much money as possible for its trader clients who
lost money when the firm went bust, said JPMorgan will return
"excess collateral" that was held in its estate when the
bankruptcy began.
Giddens said the returned funds will help with get money
back to customers, but is separate from ongoing discussions with
JPMorgan over potential legal claims from Giddens that the bank
could be holding customer money.
MF Global declared bankruptcy on Oct. 31. Commodity traders
with personal accounts lost millions of dollars when, according
to Giddens, the firm improperly used client money to cover
corporate transactions as the firm sank.
Giddens has said customer accounts could be short about $1.6
billion.
JPMorgan has retained a security interest in the returned
collateral so it can seek to recover it if certain allegedly
secured positions in MF Global's capital structure turn out to
be uncollateralized, according to Giddens' statement.
JPMorgan was the lead lender on MF Global's $1.2 billion
loan, and was also one of its primary clearing banks. Customer
advocates, primarily Commodity Customer Coalition leader James
Koutoulas, have expressed suspicion that customer money could be
at JPMorgan.
A spokeswoman for the bank declined to comment.
KOUTOULAS DEEMED 'FRIVOLOUS'
Separately on Friday, Koutoulas was rebuked by a judge for
filing "frivolous" court papers attacking the mounting fees of
Louis Freeh, the trustee unwinding the MF Global parent company.
U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Martin Glenn rejected arguments
from Koutoulas that Freeh should not be allowed to extend a
Friday deadline to file financial data about the company.
Koutoulas had argued the postponement would allow Freeh, a
former FBI director, to rack up unreasonable fees.
Glenn stopped short of granting a request by Freeh's
attorney, Brett Miller, to sanction Koutoulas, but warned he may
impose such punishments for future frivolous acts.
"Be fair warned," Glenn told Koutoulas, a fund manager and
lawyer who has assumed the de facto role of representing MF
Global's former customers.
Miller said Freeh planned to file the bulk of the data that
sparked the controversy, which lays out information on MF
Global's debts, assets, transactional history and personnel,
later on Friday.
Koutoulas' fight began when Freeh estimated this week that
professionals in MF Global's bankruptcy have accrued nearly $25
million in fees. Freeh's report did not say how much of that
figure was accrued by Freeh and his lawyers.
Freeh, who has not yet submitted formal compensation
requests, would be paid from money he ultimately recovers on
behalf of the MF estate through litigation and other means.
Freeh separately asked the court to extend by one month a
Friday deadline to file financial data about the company's
debts, assets, transaction history and personnel.
Koutoulas objected that Freeh, who had been granted five
similar extensions in the past, acted in bad faith by drawing
out his work while continuing to rake in fees.
In bankruptcy, legal fees are paid before other creditor
claims, meaning each dollar Freeh accrues is a dollar taken away
from creditors, Koutoulas said.
Glenn, though, said Koutoulas did not back up his "bad
faith" claims with evidence that Freeh actually had an impure
motive for seeking the extension.
There is also the question of whether customers would be
eligible to be paid back from money recovered by Freeh. Money he
recovers is designed to pay back creditors of MF Global's parent
estate, not customers of its broker-dealer unit.
Koutoulas said after the hearing that his group, the
Commodity Customer Coalition, will soon file a motion seeking to
convert MF Global's bankruptcy from a Chapter 11 to a more
streamlined liquidation, known as Chapter 7. The move, he says,
would save the estate money.
In Chapter 7, a bankrupt estate is put in the hands of a
trustee whose job is to sell assets as quickly as possible and
distribute money to creditors.
Koutoulas said he initially planned to make the request at
Friday's hearing but after being called "frivolous," the moment
didn't seem right.
"The plan was to get that into today's hearing, but I ended
up having to be a little more defensive than I thought," he
said.
The case is In re MF Global Holdings Ltd, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-15059.