SINGAPORE Dec 15 The provisional
liquidators of MF Global's Hong Kong business said on
Wednesday they have won court approval to return HK$500 million
($64.25 million)of client money, around 40 percent of the total
that was held by the brokerage.
The payment is an interim one, with liquidators optimistic
that customers of MF Global Hong Kong Limited will eventually
get most of their money back.
"Based on recoveries and information available to date, we
expect ultimately to be able to return something in the region
of 90 percent of client funds, possibly more if we can recover
funds currently held by MF Global affiliates overseas," said
Patrick Cowley, one of the provisional liquidators from KPMG.
There was a total of around HK$1.2 billion customer money
held by MF Global Hong Kong at the end of October, just before
its parent company filed for bankruptcy in the United States.