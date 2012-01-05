Jan 4 Congressional investigators have
stepped up their inquiry into the work of credit rating firms
that examined MF Global's overly risky bets on
European government bonds and whether they overlooked crucial
information in their evaluations, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The House Financial Services subcommittee's chairman, who is
investigating the matter, sent letters to Moody's Corp
chief executive Raymond McDaniel and Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services president Douglas Peterson asking for detailed
information about their procedures for determining MF Global's
credit-worthiness, the Journal said.
The Journal said it reviewed the letter sent Dec. 27 by Rep.
Randy Neugebauer, a Republican congressman from Texas.
The House subcommittee has asked McDaniel and Peterson to
testify in a new round of hearings on MF Global's demise, the
Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.
The hearings are expected to take place later this month or
in early February, it said.
The rating agencies that had investment-grade ratings on MF
Global played a key role in the events that led to the sudden
downfall of MF Global. In late October the firms downgraded MF
Global amid rising concerns about the European bet, thus
triggering a bankruptcy filling.
Spokesmen for S&P and Moody's declined to comment to the
Journal.
S&P and Moody's could not be reached for comment by Reuters
outside of U.S. business hours.