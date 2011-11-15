* CFTC commissioner suspects nefarious MF Global activity
* Trustee proposes quick claims process for customers
* Customers seek representation on creditors' committee
By Nick Brown and Alexandra Alper
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Nov 15 A U.S. regulator
said he thinks "something nefarious" occurred at MF Global,
deepening the criticism facing the fallen futures brokerage.
As customers worried about whether they will recoup the
full value of their accounts, a trustee winding down MF
Global's broker-dealer unit said separately on Tuesday that
clients may be able to submit claims for losses within weeks.
Bart Chilton, a Democratic commissioner at the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission, told Reuters Insider that
U.S. regulators are closer to finding out what happened to
roughly $600 million in missing customer money.
"The money is not where it should be. I think something
nefarious has happened, potentially something illegal," he
said. [ID:nN1E7AE0Q3]
MF Global MFGLQ.PK, which lost on big bets on European
debt, filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 31 after a deal to sell
itself to Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR.O) fell apart.
A huge shortfall was discovered in the customer accounts of
the company's brokerage, and the CFTC is among the authorities
investigating whether MF Global may have improperly mixed that
money with its own funds.
An MF Global representative was not immediately available
for comment. Neither MF Global nor its former chief executive,
Jon Corzine, has been charged with wrongdoing.
PAYING OUT WHAT'S THERE
There are growing concerns that regulators may be unable to
find the missing customer funds, or that the money may be tied
up in other assets.
Dealing with those concerns is primarily the job of James
Giddens, the trustee.
Giddens on Tuesday took a step toward getting customers
some of their money back, asking MF Global's bankruptcy judge,
Martin Glenn, to approve an expedited process whereby
commodities customers would submit all claims by Jan. 27.
In a court filing, Giddens described a proposed process for
mailing claims forms, reviewing claims and making payouts "as
promptly as possible," likely in increments.
The process is set to be discussed at a hearing before the
judge in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan on Wednesday.
If Giddens and federal regulators are unable to find the
missing customer cash, customers with commodities trading
accounts could be forced to take significant losses.
While it charts its course through bankruptcy, MF Global is
surviving on $8 million in cash that had been collateral for
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), the agent for a $1.2 billion
syndicated credit line. [ID:nN1E7AE0XB]
MF said in a Monday court filing that it has extended
through Nov. 21 its window for spending that cash, giving it
five extra days to seek longer-term funding.
Whether it can find such funding will impact the nature and
speed of its restructuring or liquidation.
ANGRY CUSTOMERS
Customers have clamored for resolution of the missing money
issue. Several customers have asked Glenn to appoint a customer
representative to the official committee of unsecured MF Global
creditors.
Typhon Capital Management CEO James Koutoulas, who has
separately asked Glenn to invalidate a lien putting JPMorgan
ahead of customers for payback, told Reuters on Tuesday he may
seek formal permission to join the committee.
Two current members of the committee, meanwhile, want
permission to keep trading MF Global securities during
bankruptcy.
Bank of America (BAC.N) and Elliott Management Corp each
filed court papers asking Glenn to allow them to trade stock,
debt and other MF Global securities as long as they impose
systems to separate their trading from their role on the
committee.
Judges in a few major bankruptcies, including Lehman
Brothers LEHMQ.PK, WorldCom and Enron, have allowed such
trading by creditors' committee members, Bank of America said
in its court papers seeking permission for the trades.
MF's bankruptcy case is In re MF Global Holdings Ltd, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-15059.
The brokerage liquidation is In re MF Global Inc, in the
same court, No. 11-2790.
(Reporting by Nick Brown in New York and Alexandra Alper in
Washington; Editing by Martha Graybow and Tim Dobbyn)