NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Nov 15 A U.S. regulator
said he thinks "something nefarious" occurred at MF Global,
deepening the criticism facing the fallen futures brokerage.
As customers worried about whether they will recoup the
full value of their accounts, some filed court papers on
Tuesday looking to form a committee to protect their
interests.
Bart Chilton, a Democratic commissioner at the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission, told Reuters Insider that
U.S. regulators are closer to finding out what happened to
roughly $600 million in missing customer money.
"The money is not where it should be. I think something
nefarious has happened, potentially something illegal," he
said. [ID:nN1E7AE0Q3]
MF Global MFGLQ.PK, which lost on big bets on European
debt, filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 31 after a deal to sell
itself to Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR.O) fell apart.
A huge shortfall was discovered in the customer accounts of
the company's brokerage, and the CFTC is among the authorities
investigating whether MF Global may have improperly mixed that
money with its own funds.
An MF Global representative was not immediately available
for comment. Neither MF Global nor its former chief executive,
Jon Corzine, has been charged with wrongdoing.
PAYING OUT WHAT'S THERE
There are growing concerns that regulators may be unable to
find the missing customer funds, or that the money may be tied
up in other assets.
Dealing with those concerns is primarily the job of
court-appointed trustee James Giddens.
Giddens on Tuesday took a step toward getting customers
some of their money back, asking MF Global's bankruptcy judge,
Martin Glenn, to approve an expedited process whereby
commodities customers would submit all claims by Jan. 27.
In a court filing, Giddens described a proposed process for
mailing claims forms, reviewing claims and making payouts "as
promptly as possible," likely in increments.
The process is set to be discussed at a hearing before the
judge in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan on Wednesday.
If Giddens and federal regulators are unable to find the
missing customer cash, customers with commodities trading
accounts could be forced to take significant losses.
ANGRY CUSTOMERS
Customers have clamored for resolution of the missing money
issue. A group of commodities account holders on Tuesday asked
Glenn to appoint a committee to represent their interests in
the liquidation of the brokerage.
"The lifeblood of a commodity trader's business is the
trader's collateral, which is required to be segregated,"
customer David Rosen, who organized the group, said in a court
filing.
The group has hired bankruptcy lawyers from Stroock &
Stroock & Lavan, a large New York law firm.
Some customers also asked Glenn to appoint a customer
representative to the official committee of unsecured MF Global
creditors.
Typhon Capital Management CEO James Koutoulas, who has
separately asked Glenn to invalidate a lien putting JPMorgan
ahead of customers for payback, told Reuters on Tuesday he may
seek formal permission to join the committee.
The lien was granted to JPMorgan in return for its agreeing
to allow MF Global to use $8 million in cash reserved as
collateral for JPMorgan, agent on a $1.2 billion credit line.
MF Global is using the cash to keep afloat as it charts its
course through bankruptcy. [ID:nN1E7AE0XB]
MF said in a Monday court filing it has extended through
Nov. 21 its window for spending that cash, giving it five extra
days to seek longer-term funding.
Whether it can find such funding will impact the nature and
speed of its restructuring or liquidation.
CLAIMS TRADING
Two members of the official committee of MF Global
creditors want permission to keep trading MF Global securities
during bankruptcy.
Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) and Elliott Management Corp
each filed court papers asking Glenn to allow them to trade
stock, debt and other MF Global securities as long as they
impose systems to separate their trading from their role on the
committee.
Judges in a few major bankruptcies, including Lehman
Brothers Holdings Inc LEHMQ.PK, WorldCom and Enron, have
allowed such trading by creditors' committee members, Bank of
America said in its court papers seeking permission for the
trades.
MF's bankruptcy case is In re MF Global Holdings Ltd, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-15059.
The brokerage liquidation is In re MF Global Inc, in the
same court, No. 11-2790.
