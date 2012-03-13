BOCA RATON, Fla., March 13 The head of the
U.S. Futures Industry Association said on Tuesday it was
difficult to tell whether the sector had been permanently
damaged by the failure of broker MF Global, which shook traders'
confidence in the markets.
Speaking at the group's annual conference in Florida,
association president Walt Lukken said he hoped the collapse had
not inflicted irreversible damage.
"It's hard to tell when you're in the heat of battle," he
said.
The association, which represents banks and brokers in
exchange-traded futures markets, and other groups are crafting
proposals to improve transparency and boost confidence among
investors following MF Global's failure.
The broker, run by former Goldman Sachs CEO Jon Corzine,
filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 31 after making bad bets on
European sovereign debt. Some $1.6 billion in MF Global customer
money is still missing.
Lukken, a former acting chairman of the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission who took over the futures association earlier
this year, said one of his primary goals was to rebuild trust in
the industry.
The futures industry had for decades touted the safety of
customer money held at brokers, so much so that many traders and
hedge funds kept much of their capital at the broker even though
it was not needed for trading.
"We're going to keep at trying to solve the problem," Lukken
said.
Stricter rules -- including holding CEOs accountable for
safekeeping of segregated funds -- and stricter punishments,
including potential criminal sanctions, are among proposals
under discussion.
Lukken said it was important that regulators and members of
Congress understand the "cost and burden" of different proposals
for brokers and futures commission merchants.
A former head of the association, John Damgard, said he
thought the industry could bounce back, labeling MF Global's
bankruptcy "a black eye, not a permanent problem".