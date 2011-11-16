* Deal marks further expansion in metals for FCStone

* FCStone had bought Ambrian Commodities in April

* First new ring dealing member on LME in four years (Recasts, adds detail, comment)

By Melanie Burton and Josephine Mason

LONDON/NEW YORK, Nov 16 U.S.-based broker INTL FCStone has agreed to acquire the ring dealing seat on the London Metal Exchange formerly held by MF Global in its latest step to beef up its metals business, industry sources said on Wednesday.

The purchase heralds the entrance of a new ring dealing member to the exchange, the first in four years.

It also burnishes the credentials of the LME's open outcry ring as it faces rising competition from Asian exchanges and just as it prepares to open its books to a number of potential suitors.

FCStone, a Fortune 500 company, is one of six futures commission merchants (FCMs) selected to take the accounts of MF Global in the United States since it filed for bankruptcy earlier this month.

It has been adding muscle in the metals space, having bought UK-based broker Ambrian Commodities in April and obtained approval to be a Category 2 member of the LME at the end of September.

In addition to a string of high-profile hires this year, FCStone will also take on MF Global's metals team, said the sources, which have direct knowledge of the matter.

FCStone has already hired Alex Heath, formerly senior metals trader with RBC Capital, renowned industry veteran Mo Ahmadzadeh, who has served on various LME committees, and Malcolm Freeman, ex managing director at Ambrian and now FC Stone's Europe sales director.

A purchase price was not yet disclosed.

LME SHARES PART OF DEAL

MF Global, which filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this month, had share holdings in the LME valued at around 5.1 million pounds ($8.05 million), based on the last trade in its A and B shares,. They could be worth much more in a takeover situation.

MF Global owned 600,000 A shares -- a 4.7 percent stake in the exchange -- and 25,000 B shares. The A shares may attract a premium if the LME is bought out by a suitor.

They are now held by KPMG, the UK unit's administrator. KPMG declined to comment.

LCH.Clearnet said on Wednesday it had nearly completed transferring positions at the UK arm of MF Global to new brokers.

LME declined to comment on a possible FCStone purchase.

LME Chief Executive Martin Abbott has said the exchange has attracted a double-digit number of suitors since it said in September it was considering a sale, adding fuel to a frenzy of bourse consolidation.

News of the potential MF Global unit sale was met with relief by brokers and others at the LME, worried that the permanent loss of a ring dealing member could spell the end of the floor.

"It shows that they've realised that there is a key value on the floor," said one.

Others questioned whether the broker would be able to claw back business that has already fled.

"It creates only new brokers but not new liquidity. We need liquidity providers which INTL will not provide as they are zero risk shop," said a trader at a competitor.

INTL FC Stone could not immediately be reached for comment. (Additional reporting by Eric Onstad and Harpreet Bhal in London, editing by Jane Baird)