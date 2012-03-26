* U.S. tax man waives penalties for farmers who underpaid
* Former MF Global clients didn't receive tax forms on time
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, March 26 U.S. tax officials will not
penalize farmers who could not properly file their taxes because
they had accounts at bankrupt broker MF Global.
The Internal Revenue Service said in a press release on
Friday it would waive fines for farmers who underpaid their
taxes because they did not receive forms reflecting profits and
losses in MF Global accounts before a March 1 deadline.
The tax forms, known as 1099s, are normally delivered around
the beginning of February.
However, the trustee overseeing the bankruptcy of MF Global,
which had a large number of agricultural clients, pushed back
the deadline for mailing the forms as he investigated an
estimated $1.6 billion shortfall in customers' accounts. That
forced many former clients to piece together their earnings
based on personal records and submit their best estimates to the
IRS.
The firm, run by former New Jersey Gov. Jon Corzine,
collapsed Oct. 31 after making bad bets on European sovereign
debt.
Farmers must file their taxes by March 1 if they earned at
least two-thirds of their gross income from farming and did not
file an estimate of what they owe in mid January. The
earlier-than-normal deadline is a trade-off for not paying
estimated taxes throughout the year.
"Because so many farmers take advantage of that special
rule, it became an issue" when they did not receive the tax
forms before March 1, said IRS spokesman Eric Smith, who did not
have an estimate of how many farmers were impacted. He said it
was not uncommon for the agency to waive penalties in extreme
circumstances, including natural disasters.
Farmers who struggled to piece together how much money they
earned said the IRS should have acted sooner to give them
guidance or relief.
"It's probably a little late," said Kent Meister, a tax
agent for FBFM Association in Illinois who helped farmers with
MF Global accounts prepare their returns. He added the relief
was "better than nothing at all."