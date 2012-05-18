May 18 The trustee for MF Global Holdings Inc's
brokerage unit said he has received $168 million in
cash from JPMorgan Chase & Co, which had been the
commodities and futures brokerage firm's main bank prior to its
October bankruptcy.
James Giddens, the trustee for the MF Global Inc unit, said
the money represents proceeds of excess collateral that the
largest U.S. bank held when the unit began to liquidate.
He said the payment will help his efforts to return money to
former MF Global customers, and that he remains in talks with
JPMorgan on other claims.
An estimated $1.6 billion of customer funds has disappeared
from MF Global, which had been run by Jon Corzine, a former New
Jersey governor and senator.