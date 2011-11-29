* MF Global cuts some of final ties to grain markets
* Bankrupt broker sells last memberships at KCBT
* Traders say MF Global also unloads MGEX membership
CHICAGO, Nov 29 MF Global Holdings Ltd.
MFGLQ.PK on Tuesday cut some of its last ties to the grain
markets that it once dominated, shedding memberships at the
Kansas City exchange and possibly at the Minneapolis exchange.
The bankrupt brokerage unloaded the last of its memberships
at the Kansas City Board of Trade, selling two for $480,000
each and one for $500,000, according to the KCBT.
The sales came after MF Global sold three KCBT memberships
last week for around the same price, which has been roughly the
going rate for memberships this fall.
The Minneapolis Grain Exchange, which trades hard red
spring wheat futures, confirmed a membership at the exchange
was sold for $106,000 on Tuesday, but said it would take a few
days for the identity of the seller to be known.
"MF Global no longer has any Class A memberships,"
confirmed Shelia Summers, vice president of marketing at the
KCBT, which trades hard red winter wheat futures.
MF Global's assets are being liquidated by Trustee James
Giddens after the broker filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 31. The
company run by former New Jersey governor Jon Corzine collapsed
after making bad bets on European sovereign debt.
The bankruptcy has had a significant impact on the grain
markets, with many of its clients still missing some of the
money they held in the company's accounts.
MF Global ranked third in volume of executed or cleared
transactions at the Chicago Board of Trade.
Prior to its collapse, MF Global owned 3 percent of the
memberships at the KCBT, which is the country's second largest
wheat exchange after the CBOT.
MF GLOBAL LIQUIDATING ASSETS
Some farmers who had MF Global accounts have been sidelined
from hedging because millions in customers' dollars are
missing. The disappearance of that money has undermined their
confidence in the markets and prevented some from establishing
new positions.
"There are still positions and equity that are locked up,"
said Matt McGee, market analyst for Country Hedging in Kansas
City. "That certainly has reduced both local speculators' and
the bona fide hedgers' capability to manage their risk and move
in and out of positions."
"They're trying to liquidate all assets," McGee said, of
the sale of memberships.
The buyer of two of MF Global's memberships was Jump
Trading, a Chicago-based trading firm, according to the KCBT.
It bought one membership for $500,000 on Tuesday and the other
for $499,000 a week earlier.
Jump Trading did not respond to requests for comment.
Another buyer, who declined to be named, said he bought one
of MF Global's memberships because the firm agreed to sell for
the right price. He said he didn't feel any special tie to the
historic collapse because of the deal.
"There's no sentiment in this industry," the buyer said.
A CME spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for
comment about membership sales at the CME and CBOT.
The sales of MF Global's assets may be used to pay back the
former MF Global clients who have been clamoring for their
money since the broker collapsed.
Giddens, the trustee liquidating MF Global's broker-dealer
unit, asked a federal bankruptcy judge on Tuesday to authorize
the distribution of as much as $2.1 billion to former
commodities customers, roughly doubling the total payout to
$4.1 billion.
Giddens said the increased payout should restore at least
two-thirds of U.S.-based property to former customers of that
unit. He estimated the latest transfer, which requires approval
from a U.S bankruptcy judge, could take up to four weeks and
would require help from CME Group Inc. (CME.O) and other
derivative clearing organizations.
