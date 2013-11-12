* Shareholders, bondholders filed lawsuit over 2011
bankruptcy
* Corzine, others accused of hiding MF Global risks
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Nov 12 A federal judge on Tuesday
rejected a bid by former MF Global Holdings Ltd chief executive
Jon Corzine to dismiss investor litigation seeking to hold him,
other executives and many banks responsible for the futures
brokerage's rapid collapse.
In a sometimes acerbic decision that likened MF Global's
demise to a "massive train wreck," U.S. District Judge Victor
Marrero in Manhattan rejected the defendants' contention that
the company's Oct. 31, 2011, bankruptcy was beyond their
control, and not the product of securities fraud.
"Defendants seem convinced that no one named in this lawsuit
could possibly have done anything wrong," Marrero said in a
105-page decision. "Defendants' contentions would suggest that
... perhaps the debacle must have been the fateful work of
supernatural forces, or else that the explanation for a
spectacular multi-billion dollar crash of a global corporate
giant is simply that 'stuff happens.'"
Former stockholders and bondholders led by the Virginia
Retirement System and the province of Alberta, Canada, accused
MF Global of inflating its ability to manage risk, obscuring the
risks of its big bet on European sovereign debt, and improperly
accounting for deferred tax assets.
While not ruling on the merits, Marrero said the claims
carried "an added measure of reliability and plausibility" by
drawing from investigations by government regulators and
Congressional committees into MF Global's bankruptcy, one of the
10 largest in U.S. history.
Other defendants included former MF Global chief financial
officers J. Randy MacDonald and Henri Steenkamp, and seven
former independent directors.
The plaintiffs also sued 13 banks and financial
institutions, including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman
Sachs Group Inc, that helped MF Global raise money by
selling stock and bonds.
DIFFERENT RECOVERIES FOR INVESTORS, CUSTOMERS
Corzine is a former governor and U.S. senator from New
Jersey, and former co-chairman of Goldman.
He had argued that the allegations suggested that at most he
had mismanaged MF Global, was too optimistic, or failed to
predict a liquidity squeeze, not that he violated the law.
Corzine also said his ownership of 441,960 MF Global shares,
including some bought as late as August 2011, showed he had no
motive to commit fraud.
Andrew Levander, a partner at the Dechert law firm who
represents Corzine, did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
Lawyers for MacDonald and Steenkamp, and a JPMorgan
spokesman, did not immediately respond to similar requests.
Goldman spokesman Michael DuVally declined to comment.
MF Global's collapse left about $1.6 billion of customer
funds missing.
But on Nov. 5, James Giddens, the trustee unwinding its
brokerage unit, won bankruptcy court approval for a plan to
close the remaining shortfalls, and fully repay thousands of
former customers.
The investor lawsuit, which seeks class-action status,
covers investors in MF Global common stock, convertible bonds
and senior notes between May 20, 2010, and Nov. 21, 2011.
"It's a good decision, and hopefully will allow us to obtain
some recoveries for the class," said Salvatore Graziano, a
partner at Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann representing
the investors. "Unlike the customers, the investors here have
received no recovery whatsoever."
The law firm Labaton Sucharow also represents investors in
the case.
MF Global's demise has also led to civil lawsuits against
Corzine by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and by Louis
Freeh, the trustee who wound down the parent company.
The U.S. Department of Justice also opened a probe into MF
Global. No criminal charges have been brought.
The case is DeAngelis et al v. Corzine et al, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-07866.