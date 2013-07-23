July 23 Jon Corzine and two of his top
executives at defunct commodities brokerage MF Global sought
Monday to have dismissed a lawsuit accusing them of hastening
the firm's 2011 collapse.
In court papers filed on Monday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in
Manhattan, lawyers for Corzine, former Chief Operating Officer
Bradley Abelow and former Chief Financial Officer Henri
Steenkamp lambasted allegations that they acted with gross
negligence as the company teetered on the brink.
Louis Freeh, the trustee that wound down MF Global's
bankrupt parent, filed the lawsuit in April, accusing Corzine of
pursuing a high-risk business strategy that culminated in the
brokerage's destruction.
"Each of the defendants is protected by the business
judgment rule, which serves to bar claims based precisely on the
kind of Monday morning quarterbacking in which the trustee is
now engaged," the defendants said in Monday's filing.
Corzine, formerly the New Jersey governor and head of
Goldman Sachs, has also been sued by MF Global's former
commodities trader customers, and by the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission. None of the lawsuits pursue criminal
charges.
Freeh's lawsuit paints MF Global's risk-monitoring
procedures as "lacking and in disrepair," and says Corzine
"engaged in risky trading strategies that strained the company's
liquidity and could not be properly monitored."
Investors were spooked by MF Global's exposure to $6.3
billion in European sovereign debt, and as MF Global sunk, it
dipped into customer accounts to plug liquidity shortfalls,
ultimately causing a $1.6 billion gap in customer accounts.
That gap has largely been closed through litigation and
other efforts to repay customers.
Freeh accused Corzine, Steenkamp and Abelow of breaching
fiduciary duties to shareholders and failing to act in good
faith.
The defendants in Monday's filing said Freeh has no evidence
of bad faith, pointing out that they tried to save MF Global.
"On virtually every page of the complaint, the trustee
describes the many procedures and controls that the defendants
put into place," they said. "Indeed, the complaint ... shows
that the defendants were at all times working to transform MF
Global into a profitable business."
No trial date has been set.