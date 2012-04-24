NEW YORK, April 24 A slew of lawsuits by
investors and customers of MF Global Holdings Ltd who
sued over the futures brokerage's collapse have been
consolidated into one case in Manhattan federal court, a court
document showed.
In an order filed late on Monday, a group of judges granted
a request by former MF Chief Executive Jon Corzine and three
other former company executives named as defendants in the
lawsuits to consolidate the cases under one roof.
The United States Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation
said in its transfer order that the cases should be combined
despite objections by commodities futures customers, one group
of plaintiffs, who did not want their cases combined with
lawsuits by securities investors.
"All actions arise from the common factual backdrop of the
demise of MF Global Holdings, Ltd and related entities and the
reported shortfall in MF Global, Inc commodities futures
customer accounts," the order said.
U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero will oversee the
consolidated case.
The transfer order also noted that Manhattan federal court
was the right venue because MF Global was a New York company and
that the company was underdoing bankruptcy proceedings in a
neighboring courthouse.
The transfer order combined two securities cases composed of
about 20 related class action lawsuits and one case by
commodities futures customers in Chicago federal court.
The consolidated case is In Re: MF Global Holdings Ltd.,
U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No.
12-MD-2338.