EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
Sept 6 MF Global employees fired after the broker's epic collapse will appeal a court ruling dismissing their allegations that they were not given proper notice of their terminations.
In papers filed on Friday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan, the employees said they would appeal Judge Martin Glenn's Aug. 23 decision.
More than 1,000 workers were axed when the commodities broker, run by former New Jersey Governor Jon Corzine, filed a $40 billion bankruptcy on Oct. 31, 2011. In a class action, the employees said they should have been given notice under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, which requires employers to give notice of mass layoffs.
Judge Glenn twice rejected the lawsuit - once in October of 2012 and again last month - after giving the plaintiffs a chance to amend their case.
In his latest ruling, Glenn said MF Global's broker-dealer unit, which employed the workers, was shut down not by the MF parent, but by the Securities Investor Protection Corp, which insures customers of failed brokers. The workers thus cannot hold MF Global liable for the decision, Glenn said.
MF Global became a political firestorm after regulators discovered that the firm had improperly used customer cash to cover liquidity gaps. Corzine and other directors face civil lawsuits, but have not faced criminal charges.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has