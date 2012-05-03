May 3 MF Global's UK affiliate on Thursday filed
litigation in a British court over a $700 million dispute with
MF Global's U.S. broker-dealer, the broker-dealer's trustee said
in a statement.
Trustee James Giddens has argued that roughly $700 million
at the UK affiliate's estate belongs to the broker-dealer's
customers who traded on foreign exchanges. The UK affiliate has
said the money belongs to its own customers.
Giddens said last month that the sides were at an impasse
and would require court intervention.
Giddens has estimated that customers are missing a total of
about $1.6 billion that disappeared from their accounts as MF
Global sank.