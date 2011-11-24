BRIEF-Polaris Capital clarifies on co's filing of petition for business rehabilitation
* Thailand stock exchange sent letter to co regarding to file of petition for business rehabilitation through central bankruptcy court by June 7
LONDON Nov 24 The London Metal Exchange said on Thursday the process of transferring client contracts with MF Global UK to other LME members had been completed.
"The process of transferring client contracts that satisfied LCH.Clearnet's eligible criteria has been completed," the LME said in a statement. "LCH.Clearnet will be contacting all those who requested transfers."
* GenOn Energy, a unit of NRG energy, files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection - Court Filing