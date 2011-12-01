* Shelby calls for CFTC inspector general probe
* Wants info on CFTC oversight, Gensler's recusal
* Regulators still searching for MF Global customer money
WASHINGTON, Dec 1 The top Republican on the
Senate Banking Committee is calling for a regulatory watchdog
to investigate the oversight of now-bankrupt brokerage MF
Global Holdings Ltd .
Senator Richard Shelby wrote a letter to the inspector
general of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission asking for
a detailed account of the commission's role in monitoring the
firm and its customer funds.
MF Global collapsed in October after it was forced to
reveal that it had made a $6.3 billion bet on European
sovereign debt.
An effort to sell the firm failed, partially due to the
revelation that hundreds of millions of dollars in customer
money was not where it should be.
Investigators have been scouring the company's books,
described as messy and unorganized. The fund shortfall has been
estimated at up to $1.2 billion by the trustee liquidating the
company.
"The fact that all of MFGI's customer funds cannot be
accounted for raises serious public policy concerns," Shelby
said in the letter to CFTC Inspector General Roy Lavik, dated
Nov. 30.
Shelby also wants Lavik to probe CFTC Chairman Gary
Gensler's decision to recuse himself from the agency's MF
Global investigation.
Gensler said in early November that he was not
participating in the investigation of MF Global so he would not
become a distraction or risk creating an appearance of a
conflict of interest.
Gensler and Jon Corzine, who resigned as MF Global's chief
executive last month, worked at Goldman Sachs Group Inc
at the same time and held prominent positions. They both left
the investment bank in the late 1990s.
A CFTC spokesman did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
Gensler and Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman
Mary Schapiro are scheduled to testify on Thursday before the
Senate Agriculture Committee in the first major congressional
hearing about MF Global since it filed for bankruptcy on Oct.
31.