By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, March 6 Publicity about both the
recent Academy Awards and Wall Street hung over a Manhattan
courtroom on Monday as lawyers struggled to find jurors to
decide whether PricewaterhouseCoopers helped cause the collapse
of MF Global Holdings Ltd, a commodity brokerage once headed by
former New Jersey Governor Jon Corzine.
MF Global's bankruptcy plan administrator is seeking roughly
$3 billion in damages, accusing PwC of negligence for approving
an accounting method that let Corzine, who is also a former
Goldman Sachs co-chairman and Democratic U.S. senator,
make a huge, ill-fated wager on European sovereign debt.
PwC plans to argue its accounting advice was reasonable, and
that decisions by Corzine and others at MF Global led to the
company's October 2011 bankruptcy.
It took nearly all day to seat a five-woman, five-man jury
on Monday for the expected five-week trial, where Corzine is
expected to testify. Opening statements are expected on
Tuesday.
The jury was chosen eight days after the Academy Awards
fiasco when a PwC accountant mistakenly handed over the wrong
envelope for Best Picture award to the actor Warren Beatty, who
then wrongly said that "La La Land" rather than "Moonlight" won
the Oscar. PwC later apologized.
Before prospective jurors arrived, U.S. District Judge
Victor Marrero admonished lawyers to refrain from mentioning the
blunder, which PwC has said is unrelated to the case.
"I gave no authority to make any reference, direct or
indirect, to any Hollywood production," he said.
Later, Marrero dismissed at least four prospective jurors
after asking if they had heard about PwC.
The judge and lawyers also questioned many prospective
jurors behind closed doors about what they knew about Corzine.
In January, Corzine agreed to pay a $5 million civil fine to
settle a U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission lawsuit over
MF Global's demise. He has never been accused of
fraud or intentional misconduct related to MF Global.
The MF Global administrator is expected to argue that
investors were spooked by Corzine's $6.3 billion bet on European
sovereign debt, which with a large quarterly loss, credit rating
downgrades and margin calls fueled the brokerage's rapid descent
into Chapter 11.
MF Global's collapse sparked federal probes, after it
emerged that $1.6 billion of customer funds was missing and the
company improperly used customer money to shore up liquidity.
The money was later recovered.
PwC in April 2015 reached a $65 million settlement with
former MF Global shareholders and bondholders but denied
wrongdoing.
