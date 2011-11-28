* Senate panel asks Corzine to appear at Dec. 13 hearing
* Hearing latest to investigate MF Global collapse
By Christopher Doering
WASHINGTON, Nov 28 The U.S. Senate Agriculture
Committee has asked former MF Global MFGLQ.PK chief Jon
Corzine to testify before the panel on Dec. 13, the latest
hearing scheduled by lawmakers looking to understand the role
of regulators and what led to the firm's collapse.
The committee said the hearing would be part of its
investigation into MF Global and the ongoing search for
hundreds of millions in missing customer funds.
"Anyone engaged in wrongdoing in this matter must be
swiftly held accountable, to help bring justice to victims and
to prevent further erosion of confidence in the financial
system," Debbie Stabenow, chairwoman of the Senate Agriculture
Committee, said in a statement.
MF Global customers also are being invited to testify at
the hearing.
This would be the second MF Global hearing for the
committee, which has oversight jurisdiction on commodity
trading and its regulatory agencies.
It has already scheduled a hearing for Dec. 1 at which
Gary Gensler, head of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission,
and Mary Schapiro, chairman of the Securities and Exchange
Commission, are due to testify.
Separately, a House Financial Services subcommittee plans
its own MF Global hearing on Dec. 15. Corzine has been invited
to testify at that hearing, along with Bradley Abelow, the
firm's chief operating officer, and financial regulators.
MF Global, a futures brokerage, filed for bankruptcy on
Oct. 31, after $6 billion in risky bets on European sovereign
debt spooked investors and an effort to sell the firm failed.
The shortfall of customer funds at MF Global may be around
$1.2 billion, about double initial estimates from regulators,
the trustee liquidating the company said last week.
Regulators are trying to determine what happened to the
money and whether MF Global may have improperly mixed customer
funds with its own -- a violation of industry rules.
Corzine resigned from the firm earlier this month. Neither
the firm nor its executives have been charged with wrongdoing.
(Editing by Dale Hudson)