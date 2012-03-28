* Serwinski says worked relentlessly to cover shortfall
* Says a number of transfers were not executed by banks
* Due to appear before House panel with other MF execs
* Senate passes resolution against MF potential bonuses
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, March 27 MF Global's
North America chief financial officer plans to tell lawmakers on
Wednesday that she desperately sought fund transfers to cover
the customer account shortfall in the final hours before the
firm's collapse, but that some banks would not execute them.
In prepared testimony, Christine Serwinski also said she was
convinced at first that the roughly $1 billion deficit in
customer funds had to be an accounting error and only learned on
the morning of the bankruptcy that the shortfall was real.
"We worked relentlessly throughout the early morning hours
and, indeed, throughout the day on October 31, to try to bring
the segregated and secured accounts back to the appropriate
levels," she said in her first public remarks about the events
surrounding MF Global Holdings Ltd's collapse and the ongoing
search for missing customer money.
"Although we were able to move some funds into the (futures
brokerage's) segregated and secured accounts, a number of
submitted transfers were not executed by the banks, and we were
unable to move sufficient funds to make up for the shortfall."
The House Financial Services panel hearing on Wednesday will
for the first time give lawmakers an opportunity to question a
crucial second tier of MF Global executives, the people who had
operational control over money transfers at the brokerage.
Top executives, including former chief executive Jon
Corzine, have already testified and denied knowledge of any
improper transfers.
Serwinski is due to appear alongside General Counsel Laurie
Ferber, Chief Financial Officer Henri Steenkamp and Assistant
Treasurer Edith O'Brien.
Diane Genova, deputy general counsel for JPMorgan Chase & Co
, is due to testify on a second panel.
MF Global filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 31 after investors
and customers became rattled over the firm's $6.3 billion bet on
European sovereign debt.
While regulators and law enforcement officials continue the
search for the missing money, the committee is also conducting
its own inquiry, and plans to eventually release a report
outlining its findings.
FUND SHORTFALL
In her written testimony, Serwinski said she was on vacation
during many of the days leading up to the bankruptcy and only
sporadically read emails or spoke to colleagues by telephone.
"I was reassured that everything was under control and at no
time did anyone ever suggest that I should return to the
office," she said.
However, she decided to return from her trip a day early, on
Sunday, Oct. 30, after she learned about the efforts to sell a
significant portion of MF Global's business and about a deficit
in a "firm invested" amount of funds that were meant to serve as
a buffer to protect customer money.
Serwinski said the deficit came about because the securities
brokerage unit of the firm had borrowed money from its futures
unit and missed the wire deadline to pay it back. But she was
assured the money would be returned by the next day.
But in the days that followed, she learned the firm was
missing money from its customer accounts.
She returned to work thinking the $1 billion deficit was so
large that it "could only be the result of an accounting error."
On Monday morning, however, the assistant treasurer handed
her a piece of paper that said the shortfall was real and not an
accounting error.
At some point during the final hours of the firm's life,
the Securities and Exchange Commission "expressed concern to MF
Global regarding the firm's calculation of excess funds in the
broker-dealer customer reserve account and cautioned MF Global
against transferring these funds," according to a written
summary of the congressional inquiry into the matter.
"Notwithstanding the SEC's admonition, MF Global transferred the
funds."
In her prepared testimony, Serwinski denied knowledge of any
such admonition and said that had she been aware of any
regulatory concerns, she "would not have proceeded with an
effort to transfer the funds in question."
BONUS SCRUTINY
In a separate development late on Tuesday, the U.S. Senate
unanimously passed a non-binding resolution opposing potential
bonuses for MF Global executives.
The resolution, introduced by U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow,
a Democrat from Michigan, and Pat Roberts, a Republican from
Kansas, said bonuses should not be paid to executives and
employees responsible for day-to-day management and operations
until customers' segregated account funds are repaid in full and
federal investigations have revealed the cause of and parties
responsible for the loss of customer money.
Sources close to the trustee overseeing the bankruptcy of MF
Global Holdings Ltd have said he may ask a bankruptcy judge to
approve performance-based bonuses to a few top MF Global
executives under a retention plan.
Ferber and Steenkamp would potentially receive such payouts.
But Kansas Senator Roberts, in introducing the resolution on
Tuesday, said: "Any recovered funds should go to customers
instead of winding up in the hands of those who mismanaged the
funds in the first place."