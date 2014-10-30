(Adds comments from spokesman for MF Global broker-dealer
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Oct 30 The failed MF Global Holdings
Ltd and its broker-dealer unit have agreed to settle class
action lawsuits accusing them of manipulating platinum and
palladium prices.
The proposed settlements, disclosed in court papers filed
late Wednesday in Manhattan federal court, call for plaintiffs
to receive nearly $21.1 million in allowed claims against the
broker-dealer in its liquidation proceeding.
They also call for plaintiffs to receive $5.25 million in
cash from MF Global's insurer, and another $1 million from MF
Global itself in exchange for assigning their claims against a
former trader to the company.
The plaintiffs include both purchasers or sellers of
platinum or palladium futures from June 2006 to April 2010, and
purchasers of the metals in the physical market during that
time.
They accused MF Global, former MF Global trader Joseph
Welsh, and hedge fund Moore Capital Management of having schemed
from May 2006 to June 2008 to inflate prices in platinum and
palladium futures contracts traded on the New York Mercantile
Exchange.
Moore previously agreed to pay $57.4 million to the
plaintiffs to settle its part of the case.
The lawsuits came after Moore agreed to pay $25 million in
2010 to resolve claims by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission that it attempted to manipulate platinum and
palladium futures prices.
The CFTC also accused Welsh in a 2012 lawsuit of market
manipulation. That lawsuit remains pending.
MF Global filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in
October 2011.
As part of Wednesday's settlement, MF Global's bankruptcy
estate has also agreed to pay $1 million to be assigned the
plaintiffs' claims against Welsh.
Previously, Welsh had agreed to the entry of $42 million in
judgments against him in the class action, which could be only
be enforced against a directors and officers insurance policy to
which he assigned the plaintiffs the rights.
All settlements must be approved by U.S. District Judge
William Pauley in Manhattan.
A spokesman for James Giddens, the trustee for the
broker-dealer unit, said the accords would resolve all claims in
the case against MF Global Inc, and allow the trustee to release
"substantial" sums now held in reserve to the unit's creditors.
Christopher Lovell, a lawyer for some plaintiffs, said the
settlements provide "substantial" recoveries, in light of the
risks of future litigation.
The case is In Re: Platinum and Palladium Commodities
Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
No. 10-03617.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Marguerita
Choy)