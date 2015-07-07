BRIEF-US Dataworks files chapter 11 bankruptcy petition
* Us Dataworks - on May 1, 2017 elected to seek protection under federal bankruptcy laws by filing a chapter 11 bankruptcy petition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, July 7 Jon Corzine and other former executives and directors at MF Global Holdings Ltd have reached a $64.5 million settlement of litigation in which investors sought to hold them responsible for the now-defunct futures brokerage's 2011 bankruptcy.
The preliminary all-cash settlement was disclosed in a Tuesday court filing, and requires approval by a federal judge in Manhattan.
It follows earlier settlements totaling $74.9 million with some of MF Global's underwriters, and a proposed $65 million settlement with former MF Global auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)
NEW YORK, May 2 Holders of Puerto Rican sales tax-backed debt sued the U.S. territory in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, alleging its debt-cutting plans violate the U.S. Constitution and kicking off a likely deluge of lawsuits against the ailing island.