SINGAPORE Jan 11 MF Global Singapore has applied to the city-state's high court for permission to return $350 million to clients of the collapsed brokerage next month, the provisional liquidators said on Wednesday.

So far the liquidators, KPMG, have collected a total of $405 million in client money, around 86 percent of the total, but they said they intend to retain the balance as a reserve pending full collection of customer money and receipt of outstanding trade information.

"This represents a return of the bulk of the total customers' funds collected thus far and serves to return monies to customers as quickly as possible, whilst efforts continue to be made to advance the completion of the reconciliation of customers' accounts and collection of the remaining customers' funds," said Bob Yap, one of the provisional liquidators from KPMG.

MF Global filed for bankruptcy in the United States on Oct. 31 2011 after a $6.3 billion bet on European sovereign debt spooked counterparties and investors.