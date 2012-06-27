By Ann Saphir
CHICAGO, June 27 ConocoPhillips and MF
Global Inc's bankruptcy trustee are squaring off in a $93.5
million dispute that illustrates how hard it is to divvy up the
assets of the failed brokerage, a Reuters analysis of a court
filing shows.
On Friday last week, the oil company -- a longstanding MF
Global customer -- filed an objection to the
trustee's treatment of its claim, calling his approach "flawed"
and saying Conoco had not received the bulk of the distributions
from its MF Global accounts to which it was entitled.
The filing does not say how much Conoco believes it
is still owed. A Reuters analysis based on figures included in
the court filing, the trustee's determination of Conoco's claim,
and the amounts the trustee has returned to most other customers
shows the figure is around $35 million.
The same analysis shows bankruptcy trustee James Giddens
believes he has overpaid Conoco by about $58 million.