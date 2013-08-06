Aug 6 Former FBI chief Louis Freeh, the state-appointed trustee in the MF Global bankruptcy case, has asked to be paid another $1 million for winding down the failed brokerage.

Freeh already asked for nearly $2 million in fees, but agreed to a slight reduction after the Department of Justice criticized him and his law firm for vague time records.

The trustee listed the negotiation with MF Global's UK subsidiary that resulted in the return of $30 million to the company among the services rendered by him and his team.

Freeh, who also cited his work on securing $21 million in tax refunds for MF Global, said in a court application filed on Monday that he could have asked for about $4 million in fees.

Regulators found that MF Global, run by former New Jersey Governor and Goldman Sachs CEO Jon Corzine, had misappropriated money in client accounts. Customers are expected to recover all their money.

MF Global is liquidating after filing for bankruptcy in 2011. Its creditor payback plan was approved in April in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan.

The case is In re: MF Global Holdings Ltd, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-15059.