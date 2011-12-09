A man exits the office complex where MF Global Holdings Ltd have an office on 52nd Street in midtown Manhattan New York, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

NEW YORK A judge approved a $2.2 billion transfer to U.S. commodities customers of fallen brokerage MF Global MFGLQ.PK on Friday as a trustee acknowledged there were suspicious transfers leading up to its October 31 collapse.

The judge overruled several objections to the transfer at a hearing on Friday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan, including from customers who traded on foreign exchanges.

The customers, which are owed nearly $900 million, are not included in the transfer, according to James Kobak, lead attorney for James Giddens, the trustee unwinding the futures brokerage of former chief executive Jon Corzine.

Giddens is working to get money back for customers whose accounts were frozen when the brokerage's parent company declared bankruptcy on October 31 under the stewardship of Jon Corzine, a former Goldman Sachs chief executive and former New Jersey Governor and U.S. Senator. Corzine resigned from MF Global on November 4.

Most of the transfer should be completed in a few days, though portions of it could take as long as four weeks, the lawyers said.

Giddens and several federal regulators are investigating the cause of a massive shortfall, one Giddens has estimated at $1.2 billion, in the firm's customer accounts.

Kobak acknowledged for the first time at Friday's hearing that the investigation led his team to believe suspicious transfers had been made from customer .

Kobak told U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Martin Glenn that he could not go into details of the investigation. But when the judge asked whether the investigation suggested "suspicious or unexplained" transfers from customer accounts leading up to the collapse, Kobak, after a pause, answered in the affirmative.

A spokesman for Giddens said after the hearing that Kobak felt compelled to answer the judge, but that his team is unlikely to offer more detail on the matter.

"There's a great deal of reticence on our part" to comment on the nature of the investigation, spokesman Kent Jarrell said. Giddens is expected to testify on Tuesday before the U.S. Senate Agricultural Committee. It is unclear whether Giddens will offer more detail on the probe at that time.

Jarrell said the estimated $1.2 billion shortfall now may include funds from foreign exchange customers, not just those at U.S. depositories. He added, however, that the estimated amount of the shortfall had not changed.

MF Global's former CEO Corzine told the U.S. House Agriculture Committee on Thursday that he did not know what happened to the missing money.

The latest transfer drew the ire of customers holding physical assets, such as gold bars, who argued they should receive 100 percent distribution because it would be difficult to split such assets into percentages. Glenn overruled the objections but said Giddens should work with those customers to determine a fair transfer.

The liquidation case is In re MF Global Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-2790.

The MF Global bankruptcy is In Re MF Global Holdings Ltd, in the same court, No. 11-15059. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Grant McCool and Tim Dobbyn)