NEW YORK It was just after 5 a.m. on October 31, and Stephen Harbeck had to make a decision.

Harbeck, chief of the Securities Investor Protection Corp, had just learned MF Global Holdings Ltd MFGLQ.PK was filing for bankruptcy. After consulting a short list, he said, he settled on lawyer James Giddens, already well known for unwinding the Lehman Brothers' brokerage, as the man to sort out the messy finances of MF's broker-dealer unit, lay off its staff and find a way to get money back to customers.

SIPC, established by Congress and funded by the brokerage industry, steps in when a brokerage firm fails and still owes customers cash and securitie s. In big cases, SIPC designates a trustee who must then be approved by a U.S. bankruptcy court.

Giddens, part of a coterie of lawyers and former judges who are often tapped for trustee assignments, has come under unusually heavy fire.

Customers complained his recovery efforts moved too slowly; employees said they learned they were fired through the media rather than from Giddens himself; and critics questioned the size of his legal fees.

James Koutoulas, whose Chicago-based Typhon Capital manages $55 million of MF Global customer accounts, has criticized Giddens' fee structure, saying it gives him incentive to drag out the case.

Koutoulas, who leads the MF Global customer advocate group the Commodities Customer Coalition, said in a November 10 report that Giddens, a partner at law firm Hughes Hubbard & Reed, charges $891 per hour and that the other five attorneys on his legal team, also from Hughes Hubbard, charge $500. Koutoulas said he obtained the data from public court filings made by Giddens in other cases.

Giddens spokesman Kent Jarrell disputed the figures and said MF Global fee data is not yet public. Jarrell said the information will become public when the trustee files his first fee statement. That may not happen for at about three months, according to court papers.

Jarrell said the trustee is willing "to meet and listen to former customers" and is concentrating "on returning as much money as possible."

Giddens declined requests for interviews with Reuters.

Legal fees aside, Koutoulas said this week that he has warmed to Giddens after his initial criticism. He said the trustee has shown a willingness to hold transparent conversations with customers and "listen to feedback."

In SIPC cases, fees to trustees are paid by the agency and not from customer recoveries, but the payments still can be radioactive. In two major SIPA liquidations -- at Lehman, and at swindler Bernard Madoff's investment firm -- regulators have questioned whether legal fees could drain SIPC.

Madoff trustee Irving Picard's law firm, Baker Hostetler, billed more than $225 million as of October 21 since being appointed in 2008. In Lehman, Hughes Hubbard has sought $168.7 million over three years.

Some MF customers accuse Giddens of having a conflict of interest because of past work by his law firm for JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), a key MF lender. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn in New York is considering the issue and has asked Giddens for more disclosure on the JPMorgan relationship.

CRITIQUED FROM ALL SIDES

MF Global, run by former U.S. senator and New Jersey governor Jon Corzine until his resignation last month, collapsed after it revealed big bets on European debt that spooked investors and caused the company's credit rating to be downgraded. Investigators say hundreds of millions of dollars in customer funds are missing, and thousands of customers have had their money frozen.

The brokerage's parent company has its own trustee, former FBI director and federal judge Louis Freeh, who oversees the parent's assets. Not part of Giddens' team, Freeh manages the parent's bankruptcy, which mainly involves working with administrators in MF's foreign insolvencies and cooperating with Giddens in his investigation.

Giddens was criticized early on when he did not put a value on MF's missing funds, which customers said left them in the dark. When he did come out with a number, about $1.2 billion, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange considered it an overestimate.

Testifying before the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee on Tuesday, Giddens said his figure includes not only U.S. futures customers but those who also traded on foreign exchanges and securities customers. CME's estimate of $700 million to $900 million includes only U.S. futures customers.

Some customers have criticized Giddens for what they call slowness in transferring customer accounts. More than one month and three transfers after the bankruptcy, customers have recovered 72 percent of their money.

Giddens said they will certainly receive more, but he would not commit to 100 percent recovery. "I don't think it's going to come to a magical pot of gold at the end of the rainbow," he told the Senate panel on Tuesday.

NO INDUSTRY

There is no real industry for trustees and no one career path to the job, though getting appointed once increases the chances of getting appointed again.

Giddens has served as a trustee a handful of times since the 1970s, including for Lehman, SJ Salmon & Co, Weiss & Co, New Times and AR Baron & Co. A 1966 graduate of Yale Law School, he is a career bankruptcy attorney, and chairs Hughes Hubbard's restructuring group.

"Giddens is unflappable," said Harbeck, SIPC's chief. He recalled the Lehman collapse in September 2008 when enraged brokerage clients confronted and even accosted Giddens in court. Giddens would tell them evenly that he was doing his best, Harbeck said.

For SIPC trustees, communicating with customers is often difficult, said James Stephenson, trustee in the $12 billion liquidation of broker MJK Clearing Inc a decade ago.

Customer panic was especially acute in that case because it took place in the emotional weeks after the September 11, 2001, attacks. One customer showed up at the trustee's office with a gun but left without incident, Stephenson said.

Attorney Charles Axelrod, whose three stints as a SIPC trustee included liquidating WS Clearing Inc in 1997, said he returned every customer phone call and heard "every sad story in the world."

"People couldn't make mortgage payments, they couldn't get married, they couldn't bury their father -- I heard every human tragedy," he said. "That's the one thing I really took away."

The liquidation case is In re MF Global Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-2790.

The MF Global bankruptcy is In Re MF Global Holdings Ltd, in the same court, No. 11-15059.

