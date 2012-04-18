April 18 The trustee liquidating MF Global's
broker-dealer said on Wednesday a dispute with the
broker's UK affiliate over the rights to about $700 million will
have to be settled by an English court.
James Giddens, who is in charge of recovering as much money
as possible for customers burned by MF Global's October
collapse, had asserted that money currently at the firm's UK
affiliate belongs to U.S. customers who traded on foreign
exchanges. The UK affiliate has said the money belongs to its
own customers.
Resolution talks have been ongoing, but the sides are at
loggerheads and require court intervention, Giddens said in a
statement.
Giddens has estimated that customers are missing a total of
about $1.6 billion that disappeared from their accounts as MF
Global sank.