BRIEF-Ten Network enters voluntary administration
* Announces that Mark Korda, Jennifer Nettleton and Jarrod Villani of Korda Mentha appointed as voluntary administrators
LONDON Nov 16 LCH.Clearnet has nearly completed transferring positions at the UK arm of the collapsed MF Global Holdings to new brokers, it said on Wednesday.
"Transfers are progressing very well and we will complete the process soon," Alberto Pravettoni, managing director of the clearing house, told Reuters by email. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Anthony Barker)
June 13 Soupman Inc, the company that licensed the name and recipes of the chef who inspired the tyrannical "Soup Nazi" character on the television comedy "Seinfeld," filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.