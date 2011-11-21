(Adds details)

By Narayanan Somasundaram

SYDNEY, Nov 21 The Australian arm of collapsed U.S. futures broker MF Global Holdings was shut down after failing to get an adequate offer, in a sign that the efforts to sell its Asian business could meet a similar fate.

MF Global, which went bankrupt on Oct. 31, laid off nearly half its staff globally, including more than 1,000 employees of the company's broker-dealer unit. The bankruptcy came after the New York-based company placed disastrous bets on European sovereign debt.

"We could not get a sale as a going concern," Chris Campbell, a partner at administrator Deloitte, told Reuters by telephone.

"I am pretty sure the Asian sale is not happening either. I believe Asia will have a similar outcome," he added.

The planned sale of MF Global's Asia business, which generated around 14.4 percent of the company's global revenue, had initially drawn more than 50 bidders.

But the deal was proving increasingly complex and the provisional liquidators were focused on selling units separately..

KPMG, the liquidator for MF Global's Hong Kong and Singapore businesses, could not offer an immediate comment.

Three weeks after its collapse, furious former customers are still fighting for access to billions of dollars globally as they question why as much as two-thirds of their money is still stuck.

In Asia, the brokerage has large derivative businesses in Singapore, offices in Hong Kong, Tokyo, Taipei and Shanghai, and a joint venture in India with Sify Technologies Ltd.

MF Global laid off 83 employees at its Australian unit last Friday, Campbell said. The administrators would now focus on returning money to clients, he said.

Earlier this month, Campbell estimated administrators had nearly half the total funds owed to the clients of the Australian business in cash, with most of the remainder tied up with counterparties.

Counterparties owed MF Global Australia A$167 million ($168.7 million), or just over half the A$313 million of client funds, he had said.

There was no material change to the estimates and it would take a while before clients' money is returned, Campbell added.

There is a fair amount of work to be done," he said.