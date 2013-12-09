(Adds details from company statement, other share listings)
MILAN Dec 9 Italian plastics group M&G
Chemicals postponed a planned share listing on the Hong Kong
bourse on Monday due to volatile market conditions, but said it
was still committed to growing its business in China.
The world's third largest producer of PET resin used to make
soft drink bottles and packaging had aimed to raise about $600
million through the initial public offering (IPO).
M&G Chemicals, which is part of Italy's Mossi Ghisolfi
Group, had planned to use 50 percent of the proceeds from the
IPO to fund the construction of a plant in China's Anhui
province.
"The company is committed to growing its business in China
and will continue to do so irrespective of today's decision,"
M&G Chemicals said in a statement.
The offering would have been the biggest new listing by an
overseas company in Hong Kong in two years, and the second from
an Italian company on the city's bourse, after fashion group
Prada raised $2.5 billion in June 2011.
M&G Chemicals is the second Italian company to call off IPO
plans in two weeks, after freight forwarding company Savino del
Bene scrapped a planned Milan listing on Dec. 5.
(Reporting by Isla Binnie and Eliza Anzolin; Editing by Louise
Heavens)