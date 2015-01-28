BRIEF-US Dataworks files chapter 11 bankruptcy petition
* Us Dataworks - on May 1, 2017 elected to seek protection under federal bankruptcy laws by filing a chapter 11 bankruptcy petition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 28 Investment manager M&G Investments named John Mayhew head of infrastructure finance within its institutional fixed income business.
Based in London, he will report to Simon Pilcher, M&G's chief executive of fixed income.
Most recently, Mayhew was with Erias Finance, the infrastructure advisory firm he founded in 2009. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
