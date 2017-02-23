SYDNEY Feb 24 Shares in Australia's biggest milk producer Murray Goulburn fell nine percent on Friday after the company posted a first-half net loss.

The company posted a net loss of A$31.9 million ($24.6 million) for the six months to end-December, compared with a net profit of A$10 million in the previous first half.

The shares were down A$0.085 at A$0.89 in early trading, while the broader market was generally flat. Murray Goulburn's shares were issued at A$2.10 in an initial public offering in 2015. ($1 = 1.2960 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin)