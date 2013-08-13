Aug 13 Italy's M&G Chemicals is looking to raise about $500 million through a public floatation in Hong Kong in October, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing two people with direct knowledge of the deal.

M&G, which makes PET, a chemical used for packaging soft drink bottles, had appointed Citic Securities and Deutsche Bank to handle the IPO, the Journal reported, citing sources. ()

It said the company last month filed an A1 form to the Hong Kong stock exchange - a formal step to apply for a listing.

M&G Chemicals was not immediately available for comment.