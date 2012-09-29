Sept 28 MGIC Investment Corp said
mortgage financier Freddie Mac has reduced the capital
the mortgage insurer will need to add to its main unit, MGIC, in
order to continue writing insurance throughout the United
States.
Freddie Mac now requires the company to contribute $100
million, down from $200 million, to allow its new unit MIC to
temporarily write mortgage insurance in more states.
The mortgage titan also extended the date by which the
holding company has to pay the money to Dec. 1, 2012. Previously
it was the end of September.
MGIC has been writing insurance after receiving waivers on
its capital requirements from Fannie Mae and Freddie
Mac and a number of state regulators over the last two years.
As of June 30, the preliminary risk-to-capital ratio of the
company's combined insurance operations was 30-to-1, above the
permissible limit set by most states.
MGIC's main unit also falls short of the minimum
policyholder position - the amount needed to pay off claims -
used by its primary regulator, the Wisconsin Insurance
Commissioner (OCI), to gauge the health of an insurer.
The company said it would use its new unit MIC to write
insurance in the jurisdictions in which it has not received
capital waivers for the main unit. Mortgage insurers have been
creating new units to find a way around soaring risk ratios.
Freddie Mac has also approved MGIC's new unit MIC to write
new business in 16 states besides Wisconsin that have specific
regulatory capital requirements.
The regulator has also extended MIC's approval to Dec. 31,
2013, from the end of 2012, offering a possible breathing space
to the company. However, the extension is subject to certain
conditions, including that the $100 million capital infusion be
made by the specified date.
Freddie Mac also requires that the mortgage insurer settle
the case it filed against the government-backed entity by Oct.
31.
MGIC Investment had sued Freddie Mac and the Federal Housing
Finance Administration in May to settle a dispute over coverage
limits on certain insurance policies.
Freddie Mac also wants the OCI, MGIC Investment's primary
regulator, to provide written confirmation that MIC's capital
will be available to pay off MGIC's claims, a suggestion that
the OCI has objected to in the past.
MGIC Investment, Radian Group Inc and life insurer
Genworth's mortgage unit protect lenders in cases where
homebuyers make down payments below a certain threshold.
They have been struggling to recoup their losses after the
housing bubble burst and foreclosures soared, saddling them with
large claims on unpaid home loans and thin capital cushions.
MGIC Investment's shares closed at $1.53 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Friday. They rose 13 percent to $1.74 in
extended trading.