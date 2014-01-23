BRIEF-Ambition to buy property
* Says it signed agreement to buy a Tokyo-based dwelling house from an individual
Jan 23 Mortgage insurer MGIC Investment Corp posted a smaller quarterly loss as fewer U.S. homeowners defaulted in a recovering housing market.
MGIC reported a fourth-quarter loss of $1.4 million, and broke even on a per share basis, compared with a loss of $386.7 million, or $1.91 per share, a year earlier.
* Says it signed agreement to buy a Tokyo-based dwelling house from an individual
MUMBAI, April 21 India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to its highest in seven months on Friday after minutes of the central bank's rate-setting committee meeting contained strong warnings on inflation, dimming hopes of a rate cut in the short term and sparking bets for a tightening move instead.