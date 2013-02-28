Feb 28 Mortgage insurer MGIC Investment Corp posted its tenth-straight quarterly loss as it continues to lose money on mortgages insured during the housing boom.

Its fourth-quarter loss almost tripled to $386.7 million, or $1.91 per share, from $135.3 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.

The loss included a $267.5 million settlement with Freddie Mac.

MGIC agreed in November to make the payout to its primary counterparty to settle a dispute that threatened its future.