BRIEF-DeA Capital unit completes transaction relating to put option on 9.75 pct stake in Migros
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS SUBSIDIARY KENAN INVESTMENTS COMPLETED THE TRANSACTIONS RELATING TO A PUT OPTION ON A STAKE OF 9.75 PCT IN MIGROS
NEW YORK, March 6 MGIC Investment Corp : * Up 5.8 percent to $5.65 in premarket; to offer shares, senior notes to boost capiatl reserves
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS SUBSIDIARY KENAN INVESTMENTS COMPLETED THE TRANSACTIONS RELATING TO A PUT OPTION ON A STAKE OF 9.75 PCT IN MIGROS
SHANGHAI, June 1 Chinese bitcoin exchange BTCChina has started "testing" withdrawals of the cryptocurrency after a three-month freeze that followed increased regulatory scrutiny, the exchange said on Thursday.