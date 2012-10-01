BRIEF-Terraform Power reports court approval of settlement of intercompany claims with Sunedison
NEW YORK Oct 1 MGIC Investment Corp : * Up 21.6 percent to $1.86 premarket after Freddie Mac reduces capital requirement needed to add to MGIC unit in order to continue writing insurance throughout the United States
* Terraform Global announces court approval of settlement of intercompany claims with Sunedison